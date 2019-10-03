WWE News: Matt Riddle explains why he was rejected after 2015 tryout

Triple H and Matt Riddle

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle recently talked with Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast, and discussed a variety of topics. Riddle stated that dealing with a bunch of pharmaceutical drugs was the reason he was rejected after a WWE tryout, back in 2015.

Riddle's jump to Pro Wrestling

After a five-year stint with UFC, Riddle was released from the promotion in 2013, after he failed a second drug test in a year. In late 2014, it was reported that Riddle wanted to pursue a career in Pro Wrestling. The King of Bros made his debut at the Monster Factory in Paulsboro, New Jersey in early 2015.

He won the promotion's World Heavyweight title in June. Soon after, Riddle confirmed that he had taken part in a WWE tryout. He went on to wrestle for several independent promotions, before finally making his way to WWE NXT in 2018.

Riddle won his NXT debut match against Luke Menzies. He has been a mainstay on the brand ever since then, and recently competed in an NXT title match against Adam Cole, in a losing effort.

Riddle looks back at his failed WWE tryout

While recalling his failed tryout from 2015, Riddle went into detail on why he didn't make it.

"I got denied. I think if it wasn't for my past with UFC, which you would think would help, which it did, but it also hurt because I got in trouble for smoking pot. Let me clarify, I wasn't just smoking pot, I had a medical marijuana license and I was legally allowed to use it in the state of Nevada because I had a couple of hand surgeries and knee surgeries and I was prescribed all of these pharmaceutical drugs that I didn't want to take that were addictive. I chose to go that route and I got in trouble for that."

