WWE News: Matt Riddle feels this WWE should not have signed this SmackDown Superstar

by Nithin Joseph News 07 Jul 2017, 04:09 IST

In an interview with Metro, wrestler Matt Riddle, who is currently working on the independent circuit revealed that he feels James Ellsworth is a superstar that the WWE should have never signed.

Matt or Matthew Riddle is a professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist who has fought in the UFC. He is the WWN (World Wrestling Network) Champion and has been working on the independent circuit as a professional wrestler since 2014.

In an interview with Metro, the World Wrestling Network champion and former mixed martial artist Matt Riddle revealed that James Ellsworth is a superstar that the WWE should have a given a contract to.

In the interview, Riddle made comparisons between John Cena and Ellsworth, saying that Cena is someone that everyone aspires to be and even said that if you placed them side by side, you would realise that one of those men (Ellsworth) shouldn’t be collecting a check. He said that a question that often comes up among wrestlers is how to get over or get signed to the WWE.

He stated being yourself as the best way to going about doing so and stressed the importance of identifying your traits and characteristics. WWE is the same for him and he dropped a nice little reference when he compared John Cena to Superman, and in the same breath, spoke about how James Ellsworth is on the same payroll as WWE’s machine (Cena).

He further elaborated by saying the following:

“So you have James Ellsworth and John Cena. If you look at them side by side and look at everything, one guy shouldn't be collecting a check but he is. Nothing against Ellsworth, but if you're looking at picture-perfect that's what everybody should be like, everybody should be like John Cena. Jacked, a machine, get up at 5 am go to bed at 2 am, but that's not how it works. And the fans can't all connect with Superman. Some people are James Ellsworth, nothing wrong with that."

The man in question, James Ellsworth has currently been suspended for 30 days, thanks to the antics he tried to pull at the Women's Money In the Bank rematch.

Matt Riddle is currently enjoying his time on the independent circuits and will most probably not step in a WWE ring anytime soon. James Ellsworth, on the other hand, could decide to go against Daniel Bryan’s decision and show up on next week's episode of SmackDown Live, which may lead to some interesting possibilities for Ellsworth, Daniel Bryan and maybe even Carmella.

Matt Riddle is absolutely right on this one, Ellsworth needs to be fired. He was interesting as a comedy act back when he made his debut, but right now his act is stale, boring and frankly isn’t something to look forward to seeing on SmackDown Live