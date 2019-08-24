WWE News: Matt Riddle takes hilarious jibe at Vince McMahon and Walter

Vince, Riddle, and Walter

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle is at it again with his social media jibes, and The King of Bros has now targeted NXT UK Champion Walter, and Vince McMahon, the owner of WWE.

Riddle posted a meme starring Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick, and compared the latter with Walter in terms of appearance, hinting that Vince McMahon has hired Walter to play the part of Rey Mysterio's son on TV.

Riddle vs WWE legends

It won't be a stretch to mention Matt Riddle's name when one talks about some of the most outspoken Superstars in WWE at present.

The former MMA fighter has been making waves in NXT for a while now and knows exactly how to remain in the limelight regularly. When WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg, returned to WWE a while ago, Riddle posted a screenshot on his Twitter and Instagram handles, stating that Goldberg had blocked him on Twitter.

Following that post, Riddle took several shots at Goldberg, even going as far as calling him the worst wrestler in the business. Riddle didn't stop there and was recently seen threatening a bunch of WWE veterans, including Chris Jericho.

Riddle's latest meme

While Riddle's fans can't get enough of his hilarious antics on social media, many have been critical of him for attacking WWE legends like Goldberg and Jericho.

Now, Riddle has set his sights on Walter. He posted a meme on his official Twitter handle, taking a hilarious shot at Walter and Vince McMahon in the process.

The meme hints that Walter has been hired by Vince McMahon to not only play the role of an NXT UK Superstar but also to portray Rey Mysterio's son on TV. Riddle added another line at the end, saying that Vince can't fool him.

Walter is a man of few words and it's highly unlikely he will respond to Riddle's comments. A rivalry in the future between these two Superstars would be nothing short of phenomenal!

