WWE News: Matt Riddle throws shade at UFC President Dana White 

News
400   //    09 Sep 2018, 00:30 IST

Matt Riddle holds a grudge!
Matt Riddle holds a grudge!

What's the story?

Matt Riddle recently signed a contract with WWE, but it seems that he has unfinished business with UFC President Dana White.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle worked for UFC and built up a record of 8-2 for the company between 2008 and 2013 when he was released after failing two drug tests within a year because of use of marijuana. White and Riddle have thrown shade at each other over the years in interviews and on social media after Riddle decided to end his MMA career not long after his release, and has since started a career in the ring.

It was thought that their issues were behind them after Riddle began garnering attention for his wrestling ability, but it's obvious that The King of The Bros still holds a grudge.

The heart of the matter

Matt Riddle was announced as WWE's most recent signing when he appeared at ringside for Takeover: Brooklyn 4 back in August, the former UFC star has since made the shocking decision to use this newfound spotlight to launch the following Tweet at Dana White, just to ensure that the UFC President is aware that Riddle has been able to find success without his support.

Triple H was asked about the signing of Matt Riddle as part of the Takeover: Brooklyn media call, as well as bringing up the fact that Riddle has a history of failing drug tests.

"I think he's ready to come in and get brought the rest of the way," Triple H said via WrestlingInc. "I also think he's matured as a person which, we'll find out. But I think he's matured as a person and he's realized where he wants to get to in the business as opposed to just having fun being in the business, there's a difference. So we think now's the right time, but time will tell."

What's next?

WWE has a working relationship with UFC and has been working with many former UFC stars over the years, so they won't want Matt Riddle to be posting any more updates like this that could affect their agreement with the company.

Do you think Matt Riddle is justified in his comments? Have your say in the comments.

