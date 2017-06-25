WWE News: Mauro Ranallo announces his first NXT taping on Twitter, fans react

Fans welcomed the news with open arms.

Ranallo’s return was welcomed by the WWE Universe

What’s the story?

WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo announced his return to NXT on his Twitter account after he had officially been announced as the new play by play announcer for the NXT brand. The Tweet can be seen below:

Ranallo expressed his excitement at commentating on his first NXT taping alongside Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness and was met with a lot of positive responses from his fans and supporters.

In case you didn’t know...

Mauro Ranallo initially signed up with the WWE in December 2015 and remained with the company until April 2017, commentating on the SmackDown LIVE brand as well as on several WWE Pay Per Views.

Ranallo was released, allegedly, due to backstage issues. Although Ranallo clarified this later, the issue gathered a lot of steam amongst the wrestling community and a lot of fans were critical of the way the matter was handled by the WWE.

Since his departure from the WWE, Ranallo has signed up with the MMA promotion Bellator and has also been announced as the lead play by play announcer for the super-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The heart of the matter

Mauro Ranallo made his return to the WWE during yesterday’s NXT taping. Ranallo was re-introduced to the WWE Universe by Triple H as the new play by play announcer for NXT, and he was welcomed by the Full Sail University arena with loud cheers.

However, Ranallo’s welcome wasn’t limited to Full Sail University, as fans and Superstars alike reacted to his return to the WWE on Social Media en masse. Here are a few reactions to Ranallo’s return!

#GLOW is out and amazing, Mauro Ranallo is calling #NXT, Cody Rhodes is #ROH World Champion. It's great to be a pro wrestling fan right now. — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 24, 2017

Fantastic news! Things haven't been the same without you on SmackDown, but I can't wait to see and hear you on NXT, man! Congratulations! — Alex Cruz (@spainson78) June 23, 2017

It's only fitting. The best announcer in the company will be working for the best brand in the company. — Mike Campbell (@mikecampbell411) June 23, 2017

Very excited about this! — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) June 22, 2017

WHOA! Heck yeah! Congratulations! — Ken Bruno (@kenbruno) June 22, 2017

Hold on Player!? You're coming back!? Wonderful. @WWENXT just got even better — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) June 22, 2017

Holy shit, I may consider resubscribing to @WWENetwork just for this!! Love your commentary dude! — Graeme Stevenson (@oneofthem1s) June 24, 2017

I can't tell you how happy and filled with joy I am to read this. Good for you. #MammaMia — Tommy Wrestling (@TommyWrestling) June 23, 2017

Ranallo announced his return to the WWE via Instagram and the aforementioned Tweet, and it appears that fans have certainly expressed a lot of support for the announcement. Things are looking up for NXT!

What’s next?

Mauro Ranallo will now be the lead play by play commentator for NXT alongside Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness. It is being said that he has been signed to a multi-year deal and will be with the promotion for the foreseeable future.

The first NXT taping with Ranallo’s commentary will be released on the WWE Network on 28th June 2017. Before that, however, Ranallo will be a part of Bellator MMA’s NYC event which will be available live on Pay Per View tonight (July 24th, 2017) where he will be calling the action alongside former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg.

Author’s take

Personally, I was overjoyed when I saw Mauro Ranallo back in the WWE. The credit for his return goes to Triple H and everyone else backstage that was involved in getting Ranallo back. The former voice of SmackDown is now the voice of NXT, and I’m sure he’s going to add a whole new dimension to NXT with his golden voice!

Here’s hoping that Ranallo stays with the WWE for a long, long time.

