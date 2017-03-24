WWE News: Mauro Ranallo finally breaks silence on Twitter

The voice of SmackDown has finally opened up.

by Rohit Nath News 24 Mar 2017, 14:44 IST

Mauro Ranallo has missed the past two episodes of SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live commentator Mauro Ranallo broke his 10-day long silence when he tweeted out a brief update on what his situation is

I'm deeply touched by your tweets of support. My doctor wants me to stay off social media for now but I wanted to thank you. — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 24, 2017

Mauro Ranallo has missed the past two episodes of SmackDown Live. Over a week ago, WWE stated that Mauro was unable to make it to the show due to weather conditions and being snowed out.

The following week, Mauro was still nowhere to be seen on television, missing yet another episode. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that he knew why Mauro missed SmackDown Live but did not disclose the reason as it was off the record.

This past week on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that Mauro Ranallo was suffering from a spell of depression. Mauro’s tweet seemed to indicate the same as well.

Mauro Ranallo was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 19 and has been battling it ever since. He is a huge mental health advocate, more often than not promoting mental health care on his podcast with UFC legend Bas Rutten titled Rutten & Ranallo.

WWE did the right thing by keeping Mauro’s situation under wraps as well as they could. Mauro may very well miss the next episode of SmackDown Live, but it won’t be surprising to see him back in time for WrestleMania. He will more than likely be doing commentary for all the SmackDown Live matches on the card.

WWE will likely give Mauro Ranallo his own time and space to come back, but he would undoubtedly want to call WrestleMania, so hopefully he will be back by then and ready to go.

WWE should give Mauro Ranallo all the time he needs to recover. He is arguably the best commentator that WWE has had since Jim Ross. Ranallo brings a unique style to WWE which hasn’t been seen in the past.

Keep fighting the good fight, Mauro!

