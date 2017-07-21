WWE News: Meet NXT's new mystery woman, Zolita Vega

Can she help revive Andrade 'Cien' Almas?

by Riju Dasgupta News 21 Jul 2017, 23:18 IST

TNA fans will recognise this familiar face

This week on NXT, Cezar Bononi faced No Way Jose in a losing effort. At the end of the match, we saw an incensed Andrade 'Cien' Almas, a man that Cezar had defeated in an upset in the past, return with a mystery woman in tow.

Little has been revealed about this woman, and in this article, we reveal her identity to you.

NXT has been running a storyline for a while now, where Andrade 'Cien' Almas, once a proud babyface with much momentum was now a heel on a losing streak, distracted by women and partying.

Recently, we saw a woman appear out of nowhere and get his life on track. This was his new valet, and we shall explain who she is in the section below.

While she's only being referred to as a 'mystery woman' on NXT right now, the woman in question is Thea Trinidad, who is former 205 Live superstar Austin Aries' girlfriend in real-life.

Her official name is Zolita Vega on the yellow brand. TNA fans may also recognise her as Rosita. She has been making regular appearances on NXT right now as a valet, and this photo was also posted of the two, together.

SPOTTED: Prior to #Raw, @andradealmas was seen in downtown Orlando! A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

The nature of Andrade 'Cien' Almas' relationship with Zolita Vega has not been made clear but should play out very interestingly on NXT in the months to follow.

Let's hope this helps Andrade 'Cien' Almas connect with fans and revitalise his gimmick, as he has lost momentum.

NXT believes in telling stories over time, and we love it. With Vega by his side, Andrade can definitely reach new heights.

It'll be cool to see Vega wrestle as well, if she decides to step back into the ring.