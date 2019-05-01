WWE News: Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match participants revealed

Who will become Mr, Money in the Bank?

WWE announced the full list of participants in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and it will include the current Intercontinental Champion.

Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre will be the Raw participants while Ali, Andrade, Finn Balor, and Randy Orton will be the SmackDown Live participants.

The Raw competitors were revealed on Monday Night Raw by Alexa Bliss at the start of the show and led to a tag team match between Strowman & Ricochet versus Corbin and McIntyre.

On SmackDown Live, the WWE commentators revealed the participants one by one and announced a tag team match between Balor & Ali against Andrade and Orton.

The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will be the 20th match since the concept debuted at WrestleMania 21 and was won by WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Orton has participated in four ladder matches and is the only superstar in the match to have won the briefcase and successfully cash in his contract. Corbin and Strowman won the briefcases in 2017 and 2018 respectively, but both superstars failed to become champions.

The other superstars who failed to cash-in the briefcase were former superstar Damien Sandow in 2013 and John Cena in 2012 during his WWE Championship match with former WWE Superstar and Money in the Bank winner CM Punk.

Only Orton and Balor have previously held a world title prior to this Money in the Bank match, while Ali, Ricochet, and Andrade have yet to win a single title on the main roster.

With exception to the failed cash-ins, the Money in the Bank briefcase has been one of WWE's greatest means to push a superstar from the mid card to the main event picture.

Edge, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins are just some of the men who became main event superstars following their victory and successful cash-in.