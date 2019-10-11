WWE News: Mick Foley announces new coloring book, proceeds to be donated to Conner's Cure

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is no stranger to writing books. Foley is a multi-time best selling author, having previously written several autobiographies and children's books. This time, Foley has teamed up with WOHW Publications to create a coloring book for a cause.

About the book and plans to donate

Foley's coloring book is called Cactus Jack and The Beanstalk and is based on the classic fairy tale, but with a wrestling twist. Many notable Superstars make cameo appearances including, Sabu, Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake, Tito Santana, Justin Credible, and more.

Foley will be donating all of the proceeds to Conner's Cure. WWE fans are sure to remember the pediatric cancer charity named after the late Conner Michalek. The V Foundation and WWE teamed together to help raise money to support pediatric cancer research after Conner Michalek, a young boy with cancer, touched the lives of many within WWE, including Stephanie McMahon and Daniel Bryan.

The announcement

Foley announced the creation of the coloring book during his comedy tour show in Albany, New York. WOHW Publications posted video of the announcement on their Facebook page. Readers may watch that announcement below.

Readers can pre-order the book at www.wohw.com/bledtime-stories. The coloring book is selling for $11.95, and will be out in time for Halloween.

Foley's list of accomplishments as a writer

Below is a list of books Mick Foley has authored:

Memoirs

(1999) Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks

(2001) Foley Is Good: And the Real World Is Faker than Wrestling

(2007) The Hardcore Diaries

(2010) Countdown to Lockdown: A Hardcore Journal.

(2017) Saint Mick: My Journey From Hardcore Legend to Santa's Jolly Elf.

Children's fiction

(2000) Mick Foley's Christmas Chaos

(2001) Mick Foley's Halloween Hijinx

(2004) Tales From Wrescal Lane

(2012) A Most Mizerable Christmas

Fiction

(2003) Tietam Brown.

(2005) Scooter

