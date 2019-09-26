WWE News: Mick Foley asks RAW Superstar to call him before 'Hell in a Cell' match

Hell in a Cell, King of The Ring 1998

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is all set to take on Sasha Banks inside Hell In A Cell at the namesake PPV on October 6th. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, asking Lynch to give him a call before the match.

Foley's experience inside the cell

There aren't many men who have experienced the horrors of Hell in a Cell more that the Hardcore Legend Foley. Donning the garb of Mankind, Foley faced off against The Undertaker inside the hellish structure at the King of the Ring 1998 PPV. The brutal encounter gave us one of the biggest moments in Pro Wrestling history when The Deadman threw Mankind off the top of the cell. Mankind was never the same after this match. Foley went on to face Triple H inside Hell in a Cell at No Way Out 2000, in another bout that's regarded by many as one of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches of all time. Foley has also taken the role of an official inside the cell. At Bad Blood 2003, Foley officiated the Hell in a Cell World Heavyweight title match between Triple H and Kevin Nash.

Lynch gets an offer from Foley

At Clash of Champions 2019, Lynch met Banks with the RAW Women's title on the line. Lynch was disqualified after she accidentally hit the referee with a chair. The two women will battle again, this time inside the cell. Foley recently took to Twitter to talk about the match. He pointed out that Banks has experience of competing in the match, and added that Lynch knows he's just a phone call away. He tagged Lynch in the tweet and asked her to give him a ring.

