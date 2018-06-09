WWE News: Mick Foley comments on Daniel Bryan working a safer style

The Hardcore Legend has his say on how Bryan should carry on in the ring.

Bryan was medically cleared in March this year

WWE legend Mick Foley sat down with TVInsider for an interview recently and among other things, gave his thoughts about Daniel Bryan's triumphant return to the ring and his wrestling styles.

Daniel Bryan retired from in-ring action back in 2016 due to medical reasons after suffering from multiple concussions throughout his career and more serious post-concussion seizures. The fans were left devastated as Bryan was one of the most over wrestlers in the industry and had to retire at a young age.

While many thought he would go back to the independent scene where he would be allowed to wrestle, the former WWE World Champion chose to stay on in WWE as SmackDown's GM. Earlier this year, after a long wait, he was finally medically cleared by WWE doctors to return to the ring.

One of the reasons Bryan was prone to injuries throughout his career was the dangerous and risky in-ring style he worked. In fact, that particular point has been the reason for a feud between him and The Miz, with Bryan calling out the A-Lister for his safer working style.

Now, the Hardcore Legend, who himself took unbelievably dangerous bumps during his time, weighed in on the issue. Foley feels that Bryan can try out a safer style now and that nobody could hold it against him if he did.

“I’d been on the road and been so busy, I haven’t seen Daniel since he returned with the exception of the WrestleMania match. There are certain things he can do on house shows to make life easier on himself and nobody would think less of him if he worked a slightly less physical style. That’s something that I did toward the end of my career, and a lot of guys have done.”

He also lauded WWE for their commitment to the safety of their wrestlers, as they were adamant about not medically clearing Bryan for a long time.

“WWE is very safe as far as letting go of one of the biggest acts in the company for the sake of his own safety. They have people looking out for his best interest.”

Daniel Bryan will take on Big Cass at Money in the Bank, which is set to take place on June 17th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Neither of them will be a part of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

