WWE News: Mick Foley makes a big U-turn on his statement about Hell in a Cell main event

"Let him in"

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was recently conflicted while making his pick for the best match to close Hell in a Cell, 2019.

Between Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship and Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship, Foley had a difficult time in making his choice.

Mick Foley initially believed that Banks vs Lynch has the potential to main event the upcoming pay-per-view. However, upon a brief moment of contemplation, Foley concluded that The Fiend vs The Architect would be a better choice for the cause.

Why Mick Foley chose Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins over Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch?

Ever since her return to WWE, Sasha Banks has created havoc in the Women's division. Her feud with 'The Man' Becky Lynch is getting better with each passing week. The two Superstars locked horns at Clash of Champions 2019 in arguably the best match of the night.

Considering the intensity of this heated rivalry between the two Horsewomen of WWE, Foley believed that their match has the potential to close Hell in a Cell. He then took to Twitter to share his opinion about the same.

However, he was soon bombarded with texts and tweets about yet another feud that took the pro-wrestling world by storm.

After reading 200+ messages, and thinking about the momentum @WWEBrayWyatt has going into the match, I have to agree that a #FiendVsRollins #HIAC main event makes the most sense. https://t.co/QUockIpCJR — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 1, 2019

Sasha Banks isn't the only returning Superstar who is enjoying the attention of the WWE Universe. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been the topic of discussion for several weeks now. Despite making shorter appearances as compared to the other three Superstars mentioned above, The Fiend has managed to dominate all discussions pertaining to pro-wrestling recently.

Bray Wyatt is enjoying this momentum in which he has brutalized several WWE legends including Foley himself. He strikes fear in the hearts of many, especially Seth Rollins who will look to defend his title against The Fiend inside the monstrous steel cage.

Additionally, this will be the first time when we will see The Fiend locking horns with Seth Rollins in a televised match. The duo has previously engaged in fights but only in dark matches and live events.

All those factors forced Foley to revisit his statement about the RAW Women's Championship match potentially main-eventing the upcoming pay-per-view. Alas, he agreed that it makes more sense for the WWE Universal Title match to close Hell in a Cell, 2019.

What's your pick of Hell in a Cell, 2019 main event? Let us know in the comment section below.