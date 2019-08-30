WWE News: Mick Foley opens up about Bray Wyatt using the Mandible Claw

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 236 // 30 Aug 2019, 02:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wyatt used the Mandible Claw on Mick Foley

Bray Wyatt has been rampant in WWE as The Fiend, attacking Hall of Famer after Hall of Famer - and it all started with Mick Foley.

The Hardcore Legend was the second man ever attacked by The Fiend and, appropriately, the first man to take the Mandible Claw - a move Foley used himself as Mankind.

Foley's thoughts

Speaking with Sporting News , Mick Foley discussed The Fiend using the Mandible Claw, and revealed whether it was a homage to himself.

I think that's for everyone to think for themselves. It's all about the follow-up. And I have been very happy with the follow-up as well. I'm really happy to see him using the move and to be shifting gears of that character to make it intriguing and exciting television.

Foley expanded on Bray Wyatt's character.

The willingness to go from one extreme to another like the gooey, zooey of the Firefly Fun House and willing to embrace that nerdiness which then amplifies the evil nature of the Fiend character.

Background of The Fiend

The Fiend has been giving nods to the previous Bray Wyatt character, but it's The Fiend who has taken all of the headlines - and Wyatt may have introduced us to him way back in 2015.

I recently spoke with Korey Gunz on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast to discuss everything about Wyatt's new incarnation of The Fiend - from his random attacks, and where WWE should go next.

Advertisement

You can listen to the entire podcast below.

As for Mick Foley, he is set to take part in the Tales of a Hardcore Legend stage show as part of Starrcast III on August 31.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!