WWE News: Mick Foley praises RAW segment from this week, calls it mesmerizing!

Mick Foley was hooked to a RAW segment

What's the story?

He may no longer be the General Manager of RAW, but he certainly keeps a keen eye on the events on the red brand. At the conclusion of this week's episode of RAW, Foley sent out a tweet stating how much he enjoyed Paul Heyman's sit-down interview with Renee Young.

Absolutely could NOT take my eyes off the TV during that @HeymanHustle @ReneeYoungWWE interview. Mesmerizing! #RAWJacksonville — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 7, 2018

The interview saw Heyman break down in tears after his client, Brock Lesnar manhandled him and said they were not friends, on last week's show. Heyman will walk down the aisle with Lesnar, as he defends the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, later this month.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, we saw Brock Lesnar return to RAW for the first time in months. Yet, he would not step out from the back, despite the urging of Paul Heyman.

When Lesnar did come out, he laid out RAW General Manager, Kurt Angle, with an F5. Then, he pushed Heyman to the ground, and made him look at the wreckage. It is a well-known fact that Lesnar's days in WWE are numbered and he may be on his way out very soon.

The heart of the matter

This week, Paul Heyman had bloodshot eyes and looked absolutely disheveled when he sat down for the interview. We saw him fighting tears as he spoke about how his relationship with Lesnar had deteriorated.

This was certainly a performance that set social media on fire, and many took notice of it, including Foley. Foley said in his Tweet that he could not take his eyes off the screen. I'm sure many other fans also felt the same.

What's next?

Are we heading for a rift between Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar soon? Will we see a brand new Paul Heyman guy at Summerslam? We will find out in just a few days!

What did you think of this segment? Let us know in the comments!