WWE News: Mick Foley says he would've never become a WWE Superstar without Jimmy Snuka

Mick Foley reveals that Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka was a pivotal motivational factor in his Hall Of Fame career.

by Mike Diaz News 07 Feb 2017, 16:29 IST

Foley revealed that he may have never made it to the WWE had it not been for Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka

What’s the story?

WWE Monday Night RAW General Manager and WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, having accomplished some of the most incredible feats in the sport of professional wrestling. Foley, however, believes that none of that would have ever been possible, had it not been for one late-great fellow WWE Hall Of Famer, Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka.

In case you didn’t know...

Snuka passed away earlier this year after losing his battle to stomach cancer, with his death coming in the midst of a controversial lawsuit that saw him charged with the murder of his former girlfriend almost two decades ago.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Foley had to say on The Ross Report about Snuka’s influence on his career (quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

"Without Jimmy, there's no me. There's a me, there's a Mick Foley, doing something somewhere, but that feeling being brought out of me, being in the Garden and feeling the emotion. And then, having this moment in time captured that I remember as clearly today as when it took place over 30 years ago. And know that I wanted to make people feel that same way, I don't know if, as much as I loved the [professional] wrestling business or just the wrestling show, I didn't know it was a business at the time, I don't know if there's anything else that would have made me feel that way."

What’s next?

Foley’s comments come after a recent interview with Hall Of Fame commentator Jim Ross, who was let go by the WWE for controversial reasons a few years back. Foley is set to undergo surgery soon and is expected to be missing from WWE TV for some time, possibly opening up the door for an interim RAW GM during his absence.

Sportskeeda’s take

Snuka was one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and although a cloud of uncertainty hung over his illustrious career due to his involvement with the murder case, there is no doubt that the legend’s legacy continues to live on through other Superstars, who he inspired to get into the business and make names for themselves, such as Foley.

