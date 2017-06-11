WWE News: Mick Foley says indy stars Donovan Dijak and Keith Lee can be in the WWE

The physically imposing wrestlers certainly caught Foley's attention as he took to Twitter to praise them!

Dijak and Lee had a match at NEW’s Rumble in Rockland event

What’s the story?

Former RAW General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently featured as a special guest on North East Wrestling (NEW)’s event. Following his appearance, Foley took to Twitter to state that he could see independent stars Donovan Dijak and Keith Lee, who had a match at the event, having runs in the WWE.

What a great match tonight from @RealKeithLee & @DonovanDijak at the @newwrestling1 show. I can see BOTH these guys having runs with @WWE pic.twitter.com/SEpSOYclUQ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 11, 2017

Both Dijak and Lee responded to Foley’s Tweet and thanked him for mentioning them.

In case you didn’t know...

Donovan Dijak is a 6’7” tall professional wrestler with a background in Football. Dijak was a part of the Ring of Honor roster from 2014 to 2017, he quit ROH in February and has been wrestling on the Independent circuit ever since.

Keith Lee, on the other hand, is a 6'3” 300-pound wrestler who has also featured in Ring of Honor in the past. Lee is most notably known for his high-flying moves despite his imposing size and has attracted a lot of attention in recent times due to his unconventional style.

Both Dijak and Lee have had tryouts with the WWE in the past but were rejected for various reasons.

The heart of the matter

Mick Foley, who recently underwent hip surgery, was attending North East Wrestling's “Rumble in Rockland” event as a special guest. Also featuring in the event were Corey Graves, Rey Mysterio, Alberto Del Rio, Jerry Lawler, Ryback, Jake Roberts and Kelly Kelly.

The event was held on June 10th at the Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, New York and featured a singles match between Keith Lee and Donovan Dijak as one of its’ main events. The match was a non-title match.

After witnessing the match, Mick Foley stated that he could see both Lee and Dijak having runs in the WWE, implying that they were ready to be signed up by the juggernaut promotion of professional wrestling.

Dijak and Lee both thanked Foley for his comments, Foley responded to Dijak and told him to keep doing what he was doing, the reply can be seen below:

Just keep doing what you're doing. You get people talking every time they see you work. https://t.co/fph6N6GpWj — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 11, 2017

Both Dijak and Lee are currently independent wrestlers and aren’t signed on to any promotions in particular.

What’s next?

While Donovan Dijak and Keith Lee have a whole calendar worth of independent bookings ahead of them, Mick Foley is currently recovering from his hip surgery and has started making appearances again.

Foley is walking again and might be close to a full recovery soon.

Author’s take

It is absolutely heartening to see a legend like Foley praising the talent of two of the most hard working and talented independent Superstars in Donovan Dijak and Keith Lee.

Dijak and Lee are two of the hottest free agents in the American indy scene right now and it would come as no surprise to anyone if the WWE decided to sign them up soon.

