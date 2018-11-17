WWE News: Mick Foley talks about Becky Lynch's "The Man" moniker

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 489 // 17 Nov 2018, 00:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What’s the story?

Becky Lynch during SmackDown's recent invasion of Raw

With Becky Lynch out of Survivor Series and temporarily out of action to recover from injuries, WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore Legend Mick Foley gives his take on her current run.

In case you didn’t know…

Becky Lynch is the current reigning and defending SmackDown Live Women's Champion. She was also the inaugural holder of the belt, having captured the title originally at WWE Backlash in 2016 by defeating five other women.

"The Lasskicker" has been a firey rise to the top, with her soaring popularity and no-nonsense new attitude, she is now arguably the most popular woman wrestling in WWE history.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is a former Hardcore Champion, multi-time Tag Team Champion and WWE Champion. He entered the Hall of Fame Class in 2013.

Foley is also a well-renowned writer, having written many best selling books based on his life and various road stories from over the years.

The heart of the matter

Mick Foley made a guest appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling Show, hosted by Sam Roberts, where he discussed Becky Lynch and the use of her "The Man" moniker. Foley said,

"To me, it's like an Austin 3:16 moment, but Becky Lynch is #TheMan. She came up with the catchphrase. She didn't use the hashtag, but I told her that she has to use it everywhere she goes, you are now 'The Man'.It throws gender on its head, and women will be more than happy to say that Becky Lynch is The Man. I think men will gladly say that she is 'The Man'. It is a bigger statement. It somehow makes perfect sense. I am on board. I believe wholeheartedly that she is 'The Man'.".

What’s next

Becky Lynch is currently off the Survivor Series card entirely due to her broken nose and a severe concussion. There is a slim chance she may still appear in another capacity, perhaps to interfere in the match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. You can catch Survivor Series live this Sunday night on the WWE Network starting with the kickoff show at 5 pm (EST).