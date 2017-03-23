WWE News: Mick Foley says he would love to have another match with Triple H

Mick Foley talks about one last match with the man that ended his career.

by Prityush Haldar News 23 Mar 2017, 11:07 IST

Mick Foley was fired as the RAW General Manager by Stephanie McMahon this week on RAW

What’s the story?

Screen Geek recently caught up with former RAW General Manager, Mick Foley for an exclusive one-on-one interview. The three-time world champion spoke about his current stint with the company and discussed the possibility of having one last match in the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Mick Foley has one of the most impressive resumes in the wrestling business. He is a 3-time World Champion, 1-time Hardcore Champion, 8-time tag team champion and a Hall of Fame inductee. Mrs Foley’s Baby Boy became one of the biggest attractions of the Attitude Era alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Rock.

He had three gimmicks in the WWE known as the three faces of Foley – Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. Foley has worn many hats in the WWE, working as a performer in the ring, a colour commentator, commissioner and even the General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

The heart of the matter

Mick acknowledged the fact that his time as a competitor was over. However, he pointed out that if he could come back for one last match, his ideal opponent would be ‘The Cerebral Assasin’ Triple H. He even teased a tag team match between the Foleys and the McMahons.

“Hey man, you know I can’t go back, as much as I’d love to. But if I could, would be fun to face off against Triple H again. It would be great to take him on one more time. Also, how about a tag-team match with the Foleys against the McMahons? Who wouldn’t want that?”

Triple H and Mick Foley had an aura about them back in the day. Their chemistry was visible over the past two weeks on RAW when the duo confronted each other again. Mick Foley even managed to bring Mr Socko into the picture last week on RAW and got Triple H with the Mandible Claw before Stephanie forced the break with a low blow.

The confrontations between Foley and Hunter have got the fans excited. There is a huge section of the WWE Universe that wants to see the two legends go at it once again. However, Mick’s body is worse for wear, and it doesn’t look like he would be stepping into a ring anytime soon.

What’s next?

Foley reported that he needed some time off to undergo surgery on his hip. He had a good run as the RAW General Manager before being relieved of his duties by Stephanie McMahon this past week.

Author's take

Foley had an incredible career back in the day and is one of the most revered names in the business. His matches with the likes of the Undertaker, Triple H, and Stone Cold are some of the classics of the Attitude Era.

Although it would be spectacular to watch Mick compete in the ring one last time, it is highly improbable given the abuse his body has taken over the years.

