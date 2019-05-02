WWE News: Mickie James viciously calls out WWE due to exclusion from Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.48K // 02 May 2019, 14:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mickie James had some less than complimentary things to say!

What's the story?

The Women's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match line-up has been decided. 4 women from WWE SmackDown Live and 4 women from WWE RAW make up the line-up.

The confirmed line-up is as follows:

i) Ember Moon from SmackDown Live

ii) Carmella from SmackDown Live

iii) Mandy Rose from SmackDown Live

iv) Mandy Rose from SmackDown Live

v) Dana Brooke from RAW

vi) Natalya from RAW

vii) Naomi from RAW

Advertisement

viii) Alexa Bliss from RAW

However, there was one name missing from the list, and it did not go unnoticed. Mickie James called out the current WWE Women's Roster and WWE authorities for leaving her out of the mix.

In case you didn't know...

Mickie James is a veteran of the WWE Women's Division. Of the current crop of Women Superstars on the roster, she has been around the longest. She was even a part of WWE during the time when WWE was transitioning from the Attitude Era to the Ruthless Aggression Era, and even when they made the change from Ruthless Aggression Era to PG Era.

So, it is safe to say that Mickie James has seen every version of WWE programming out there, and has been a part of most of it.

The heart of the matter

The WWE roster is ready for WWE Money in the Bank, but Mickie James was not okay with being left out. She said that she must be too edgy and that \WWE was terrified of her because she was not what they wanted her to be.

Oh I’m sorry... I guess I’m just too much. I guess I’m to edgy. I guess you’re terrified of me, because I’m not what you want me to be. I am all me! I’m all I need to be. & #IDGA ... I will always prefer the #AttitudeEra over this #GratitudeEra pic.twitter.com/lCdOQgaLGQ — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 1, 2019

She said that she was all that she needed to be and that she would always prefer the 'Attitude Era' to the 'Gratitude Era'.

Recently, WWE has seen a break in kayfabe, as Superstars, including the Women's Roster, have proclaimed how thankful they are for the opportunities they receive. This might be specifically targetted at Dana Brooke who has been asking for opportunities for a while now.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if this develops into a feud and is a teaser of James' new character in WWE.

ALSO READ: 5 Reasons Why Brock Lesnar is retiring from the UFC - Could Vince McMahon be behind it?