Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Mickie James wants to rekindle feud with Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution

Jeremy Bennett
FEATURED WRITER
News
511   //    25 Jul 2018, 05:23 IST

<p>
Mickie James and Trish Stratus have a storied history

What's the story?

Fresh off of last night's major announcement of an all-women's pay per view called WWE Evolution this October 28th, the women of WWE's past and present are sowing the seeds for potential feuds and matchups for this historic event.

One of those women was Mickie James.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Mickie James made her WWE debut in 2005 as Trish Stratus' biggest fan after spending two years in the developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. It led to one of the biggest women's feuds of the 2000s but was cut short due to Trish's retirement in 2006.

The heart of the matter

Shortly after Monday Night Raw went off the air last night, James took to Twitter to let the world know she's ready to rekindle the feud. Take a look at the tweet below:

The majority of their feud happened in 2006 when they would compete for the WWE Women's Championship three times between January and April. At WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, Ilinois, James became the champion for the first time in her career.

Overall, Stratus has a total of seven women's championships, the most all-time for a woman in the WWE. James is right behind her with six.

What's next?

WWE Evolution is just a little over three months away when it takes place from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sunday, October 28th. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates regarding this special pay per view.

I definitely think that Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus is a match the WWE Universe would love to see and it should be on the card. While it isn't certain that it will be, we do know that it will truly be a special evening in the history of women's professional wrestling.

Do you want Mickie James and Trish Stratus to face off at Evolution? Tell us in the comments below!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Trish Stratus Mickie James
Jeremy Bennett
FEATURED WRITER
I've been a passionate wrestling fan since I was a Little Stinger watching the NWA at my Grandma's house on Saturday nights in the 1980's. Since the start of 2015, I have hosted a pro wrestling podcast called Lost In The Midcard with my good friend Matt Black where we cover all wrestling promotions. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Ric Flair; while my favorite wrestlers today include Dean Ambrose, Kenny Omega, and Kevin Owens.
Why WWE Evolution may be a letdown
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Three WWE Hall of Famers confirmed for Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: Five matches that must happen 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First Ever Women-exclusive pay-per-view...
RELATED STORY
5 Things that can happen at first-ever all women's PPV
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars From the Past That Should Appear At...
RELATED STORY
Five matches that could take place at the All Women's...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Stephanie McMahon announcing the...
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know about Mickie James
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Trish Stratus opens up about her WWE return 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us