WWE News: Mickie James wants to rekindle feud with Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution

Mickie James and Trish Stratus have a storied history

What's the story?

Fresh off of last night's major announcement of an all-women's pay per view called WWE Evolution this October 28th, the women of WWE's past and present are sowing the seeds for potential feuds and matchups for this historic event.

One of those women was Mickie James.

In case you didn't know...

Mickie James made her WWE debut in 2005 as Trish Stratus' biggest fan after spending two years in the developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. It led to one of the biggest women's feuds of the 2000s but was cut short due to Trish's retirement in 2006.

The heart of the matter

Shortly after Monday Night Raw went off the air last night, James took to Twitter to let the world know she's ready to rekindle the feud. Take a look at the tweet below:

We’ve stood the test of time my friend... But after tonight’s announcement from @StephMcMahon and all the excitement for something we all worked so hard for I must ask... One more time?! #EVOLUTION #ThePeopleWantIt #IWantIt 💋 https://t.co/8jBhJOHQJ6 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 24, 2018

The majority of their feud happened in 2006 when they would compete for the WWE Women's Championship three times between January and April. At WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, Ilinois, James became the champion for the first time in her career.

Overall, Stratus has a total of seven women's championships, the most all-time for a woman in the WWE. James is right behind her with six.

What's next?

WWE Evolution is just a little over three months away when it takes place from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sunday, October 28th. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates regarding this special pay per view.

I definitely think that Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus is a match the WWE Universe would love to see and it should be on the card. While it isn't certain that it will be, we do know that it will truly be a special evening in the history of women's professional wrestling.

