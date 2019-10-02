WWE News: Mike Kanellis posts hilarious tweet after Bobby Lashley and Lana's RAW segment

Mike Kanellis and Rusev

Last night on the season premiere of WWE Monday Night RAW, Rusev was left in a state of shock as his wife Lana joined forces with the returning Bobby Lashley. Mike Kanellis took to Twitter soon after, and posted a photo indicating that he and Rusev are both in the same boat.

Rusev returns

A short while ago, Maria Kanellis made a big reveal on an episode of Monday Night RAW, stating that Ricochet is the father of her child. This led to a match between Mike and Ricochet, which the latter won. After his loss, Mike suffered another setback when Maria announced the return of Rusev, and revealed that he was the father of her child. Last night, Maria stated that Rusev isn't the father, and walked off.

Lashley and Lana shock Rusev

On RAW, Rusev challenged Seth Rollins for the Universal title, soon after Brock Lesnar had destroyed Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick. The match didn't reach a conclusion as Lashley's music hit, and the former Intercontinental Champion made his return to WWE, after being on the sidelines for a while. He didn't waste much time and introduced Lana, much to Rusev's astonishment. The two joined hands as a distraught Rusev watched from the ring.

Soon after the segment was done and dusted with, Mike responded to a tweet made by WWE Universe's official Twitter account. The tweet asked fans to post their reactions to what happened between Lashley and Lana. Kanellis posted the famous meme featuring two Spidermen pointing at each other. This was an indication that he is in the same situation as Rusev. Check out the tweet below:

Mike Kanellis' tweet

