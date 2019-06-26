WWE News: Mike Kanellis walks out on 205 Live

A bitter Mike Kanellis has had enough

What's the story?

Mike & Maria Kanellis have been threatening to leave 205 Live for months. Demanding better competition and opportunities at the Cruiserweight Championship, the Power Couple felt underutilized by the GM Drake Maverick. Tonight, Mike Kanellis seemingly made good on that threat after a frustrating defeat.

In case you didn't know...

Mike and Maria Kanellis have been butting heads with 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick almost since their first day on the brand. They believed that Kanellis deserved a top spot on the show, and were frustrated when they were met with poor competition.

Their anger only began to build when Kanellis began stacking up a pretty lopsided win-loss record, losing most opportunities given to him. He even managed to get a few chances to challenge for the Cruiserweight Championship but failed to capitalize on whatever was thrown his way.

Recently, with Maverick heavily focused on the 24/7 Championship, Mike and Maria have felt that he's become an incompetent and unfocused leader for the brand. Between their issues with him and his luck inside the ring, Mike Kanellis finally exploded tonight.

The heart of the matter

Following his loss to Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Mike Kanellis was visibly upset. Tears of frustration fell down his face, and as he walked up the ramp with his wife, he turned to her and told her to "go tell him". He then proceeded to take off his wrist tape and leave through the crowd as Maria looked on.

Later on, we saw Drake Maverick on the phone with Mike, berating him for his unprofessional act, making the show look bad.

Maria took to Instagram to talk about the bravery her husband showed by walking out on 205 Live. She said that instead of looking at it as walking out, she believes he stood up for himself, his family, and all of 205 Live.

What's next?

Maria believes that Mike Kanellis showed integrity on a brand with an incompetent GM. The couple has, many times, insulted Drake Maverick for going after the 24/7 Championship instead of working on making 205 Live a better product.

Whether that's true or not, the fact remains that Mike Kanellis has seemingly left 205 Live. Where will he go from here? Will we see him appear on Raw or SmackDown? Maybe NXT? Will he reappear in the future to stick it to Drake Maverick? Maria seems to believe that what he did was for the greater good. Surely, this can't be the last we've heard of Mike Kanellis.