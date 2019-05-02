×
WWE News: Misused WWE veteran finally leaving the company in July

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.44K   //    02 May 2019, 09:10 IST

Vince McMahon is letting Rhyno's contract run out
Vince McMahon is letting Rhyno's contract run out

What's the story?

Rhyno hasn't had much television time in the last couple of years and it looks like WWE is now going to let his contract run out. Rhyno looks set to leave the WWE later this year.


In case you didn't know...

Rhyno's WWE career has been winding down for a while, with appearances becoming fewer and further between over the last couple of years. The ECW legend's last appearance on WWE RAW came at the very end of 2018 in a handicap match with Heath Slater, against former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers.

Rhyno's last WWE appearance came last month at WrestleMania 35, where he took part in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Even Rhyno's appearances at WWE Live Events have been down this year.

One of Rhyno's best runs in his later career was his run as a tag-team with Heath Slater, where the duo won the SmackDown Tag-team titles.

Rhyno joins fellow veteran Goldust, who was also released from his contract earlier this year.

ALSO READ: 5 Times WWE Superstars were punished backstage by Vince McMahon


The heart of the matter

It's pretty evident that WWE's creative department has no plans for Rhyno. It was due to this very reason that WWE is letting his contract run out. Rhyno's contract ends in Juy and the WWE veteran will be leaving the company when it does.

Despite his release from the WWE, the 'Manbeast' will not be hanging up his boots anytime soon. He's going to be returning to the indies, and IWC Wrestling has already announced his upcoming appearances.

You can check out the announcement from IWC Wrestling below:

What's next?

After his departure from the WWE in July, Rhyno will be returning to independent wrestling with IWC. The ECW legend seems like he still has a lot left in the tank.

