5 Times WWE Superstars were punished backstage by Vince McMahon

Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon

There's one cardinal rule in WWE that you have to remember at all times - don't cross Vince McMahon! A number of Superstars have crossed Vince McMahon over the years and none of them have really come off better in the long run after it with the notable exception being Triple H.

WWE Superstars are sometimes punished for indiscretions on-screen while at other times, they are quietly doled out punishment backstage. Let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who ticked off the Chairman of the board and what transpired afterwards.

#5 Titus O' Neil

The incident

One of the weirdest suspensions in WWE history took place after Daniel Bryan's retirement ceremony in 2016. After Bryan's farewell speech, as he left the arena to the backstage area along with Brie Bella, the rest of the Superstars gathered on the ramp proceeded to follow suit.

Vince McMahon was there and he was the first to try and follow Bryan out but for some reason, Titus O'Neil pulled him back, presumably to let Stephanie leave first but why would you do that to Mr. McMahon on live television?

You could immediately see that Vince was furious as be pulled himself away from Titus. it was said that he wanted to fire O'Neil backstage but was talked into giving him a 2-month suspension instead. O'Neil's friend Batista even urged him to quit WWE after this punishment. Check out a video of the incident below:

#4 Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks

The latest entry into this list is Sasha Banks. Banks was reportedly upset backstage at WrestleMania after finding out that She and Bayley would be losing their women's tag titles.

Banks reportedly kicked up a storm backstage and while others were trying to calm her down, one Superstar got hurt in the exchange. Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since then and it's clear that higher-ups are not happy with her. Banks has reportedly even asked for her release from the company but Vince McMahon will definitely rather freeze her contract than let her go.

