8 WWE Superstars who had their names names shortened on the main roster

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
548   //    27 Apr 2019, 10:30 IST

Vince McMahon and The New Day
Vince McMahon and The New Day

We often see WWE changing up Superstar names on the main roster. In most cases, Superstars have their names shorted although the War Raiders were recently renamed to the Viking Experience and then the Viking Raiders.

Let's take a look at 8 WWE Superstars who had their names shortened on the main roster and what they're up to now.

ALSO READ: 3 Times WWE proved that Brock Lesnar can get away with breaking rules

#8 Rusev (originally Alexander Rusev)

Lana and Rusev
Lana and Rusev

We start off our list with one of the originals in the category of having your name changed after getting called up from NXT, Rusev. The 'Bulgarian Brute' had a successful run in NXT after debuting under the name Alexander Rusev. Rusev was later paired together with future-wife Lana and the pairing just clicked.

Rusev was fast-tracked made his main roster debut at the 2014 Royal Rumble and his dominant unbeaten run continued until he came up against John Cena at WrestleMania 31. Regardless, that entrance on a tank will remain one of the most badass WrestleMania entrances of all time.

#7 Neville (originally Adrian Neville)

Pac aka Neville is now signed to All Elite Wrestling
Pac aka Neville is now signed to All Elite Wrestling

It's unfortunate that WWE didn't push Neville in the way he deserved. Neville could do it all and proved it after his return as the King of the Cruiserweights only for WWE to later job him out to Enzo Amore. This led to Neville quitting the company and WWE's loss was to the benefit of All Elite Wrestling's gain as they snapped him up.

Neville is another WWE Superstar who had their name changed after coming up to the main roster. In addition, he originally got a ridiculous cape to try and make him come off as a superhero. Neville's full name during his time in developmental was Adrian Neville and he was a former NXT Champion during his time in the black and yellow brand.

