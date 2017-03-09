WWE News: The Miz destroys John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship on the latest episode of SmackDown

Did the Miz hit below the belt on Smackdown Live? You be the judge.

by Jeremy Bennett News 09 Mar 2017, 14:34 IST

It’s getting real personal in this feud of couples on Smackdown Live

What’s the story?

The feud between the two couples on Smackdown Live heated up this week with Miz and Maryse attacking John Cena and Nikki Bella after their match. Miz made light of the contract that Cena forced Nikki to sign before they moved in together and the WWE reiterated the Awesome One’s insult after the fact:

"When you have TRUE LOVE, you don't make her sign a contract to be your girlfriend." - @mikethemiz to @JohnCena on #SDLive pic.twitter.com/AupHpgNg4Y — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Miz is referring to the episode of Total Divas a couple of years back when Nikki moved into John’s extravagant house. John drafted a 75-page contract that Nikki had to sign before moving in with him.

Cena cites his earlier divorce which ended messily as the reason for making her sign the contract, but if you watch Total Divas or Total Bellas, you’ll also know that Cena can be pretty particular about a lot of things as well.

The heart of the matter

This all started with Maryse being in the wrong place at the wrong time during the battles between Natalya and Nikki. Now it has turned into an all-out war between the two couples that will ultimately lead to a tag match at WrestleMania.

What’s next?

After the Miz and Maryse attacked Cena and Nikki, expect some sort of retaliation on the next episode of Smackdown Live. It may be on next week’s episode when the tag match for WrestleMania is made official.

Sportskeeda’s take

When it was first announced, the thought of a tag match between these four at WrestleMania didn’t seem too appealing, but thanks to the great promo work by everyone involved, it has become one of the better feuds in the WWE right now.

Just the Miz alone has definitely earned another run with a world championship as he has completely upped his game ever since the return of Maryse nearly a year ago.

