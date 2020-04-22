The Universal Champion, Drew McIntyre, ready to hit a Claymore Kick

Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw it's viewership decrease as the show built towards their second closed-set pay-per-view, per ShowBuzzDaily.

Monday Night RAW averaged 1.84 million viewers for its second live show on April 20, down 71,000 from last week's average of 1.91 million viewers on April 13.

Hour one: 1.940 million

1.940 million Hour two: 1.866 million

1.866 million Hour three: 1.720 million

WWE's flagship program started 60,000 viewers short of two million for the opener, with Universal Champion Drew McIntyre and his exchange with Zelina Vega. However, RAW's viewership continued to decrease as the show's broadcast progressed, losing 220,000 viewers by the end of the third hour.

RAW's third hour drew only 1.72 million viewers, making it one of the worst-drawing third hours in WWE history.

An episode of RAW from April 22, 2019, averaged 2.37 million viewers, one week removed from the Superstar Shake-Up.

Despite the decreased viewership, WWE managed to rank number one for Monday night cable with an 0.59 in the 18-49 demographic.

RAW continues to focus on the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view with three qualifying matches for the Men's Money in the Bank match taking place.

McIntyre continued his television feud with Vega and her faction of wrestlers, defeating Angel Garza in the main event in dominating fashion.

Advertisement

For the second week in a row, WWE has returned to live broadcast rather than taping episodes like they've done since March amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

However, per a report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, next week's episode of RAW will start another series of taped episodes that will last through July.