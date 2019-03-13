WWE News: Monday Night Raw produces some interesting statistics

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 380 // 13 Mar 2019, 00:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Last night's Raw saw some interesting statistics produced

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw began the official build towards WrestleMania 35 and the matches that the show produced have created some interesting statistics.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania is merely three weeks away now which means that every WWE Superstar is taking their game up a notch as the matches for the show continue to be announced. Last night saw Batista return to Monday Night Raw and challenge Triple H to a match at the biggest show of the year, a challenge that The Game willingly accepted.

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year, which means that they need to create a card that will sell out one of the biggest stadiums in the world. This year's WrestleMania card is expected to have at least 16 matches, which shows how much WWE needs to push their stars ahead of the show.

The heart of the matter

Last night on Raw, Bobby Lashley took on Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship, a title that he lost last month at Elimination Chamber in a handicap match. Lashley was victorious because of Lio Rush's interference which means that he was able to win his first one-on-one Championship match in more than a decade. His last one came against Vince McMahon for the ECW Championship back in 2007.

This is @Sheltyb803's first match on #RAW since he went up against @Christian4Peeps back in April of 2009 - almost exactly a decade ago.



His first-ever showdown with @WWERollins is LIVE on @WWE Raw. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) March 12, 2019

Shelton Benjamin was another interesting addition to the Raw roster on Monday Night as he competed against Seth Rollins in what was his first match on Raw in almost ten years. The Gold Standard's last match on Raw came back in April 2009 against Christian.

What's next?

WrestleMania is merely three weeks away so the company is running out of time when it comes to setting up the matches on the card.

Do you think this year's WrestleMania will have another huge card? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement