WWE News: Monday Night Raw ratings only dip slightly on the holiday weekend

Raw's ratings held up heading into WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017.

by Jeremy Bennett News 07 Jul 2017, 13:19 IST

Raw ended this week with an exclamation point...

What’s the story?

WrestlingNews.co is reporting on the Monday Night Raw viewership figures for July 3rd. There was a slight delay in the ratings due to Independence Day, but they didn’t suffer that badly on the go-home show for WWE Great Balls Of Fire.

In case you didn’t know...

A year ago on Independence Day weekend, Monday Night Raw didn’t fare as well. According to PWInsider, the show had only 2.658 million viewers.

The heart of the matter

Raw earned a total of 2.839 million viewers for the week, down from 2.977 million the previous week, finishing as the second best show overall on cable that night. One could attribute the ratings staying level over the holiday weekend to a very strong card for the Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view.

In what has been a surprising trend over the past month, the third hour didn't experience a significant fall in viewership. There have been several instances over the past year where there has a severe drop off in the final hour’s ratings.

What’s next?

The next step for the Monday Night Raw roster is Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on July 09, 2017. The show takes place live from Dallas, Texas, and is headlined by a WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.

Author’s take

I am not surprised that the ratings stayed level though many people could have plans for the holiday weekend. From Enzo opening the show to Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar’s interview to the end with Roman Reigns spearing Braun Strowman, it was a delightful edition of Raw.

Raw solid so is the card for this Sunday at WWE Great Balls Of Fire. I’m looking forward to every match, and am very uncertain who the winner will be on at least half of those matches.

