WWE News - Money In The Bank qualifiers announced for next week's SmackDown

WWE seems to be going ahead strong after WrestleMania 36 and up next is the Money In The Bank PPV. Many thought that the company might go on a brief hiatus, but Vince McMahon and the team are taking things head-on.

In tonight's episode, WWE announced that there will be two qualifying matches next week for the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder matches.

On the men's side of things, former MITB briefcase winner, Daniel Bryan, will take on Cesaro, while Naomi will face Dana Brooke with the opportunity to enter the Women's MITB Ladder Match hanging in the balance.

Next week's #SmackDown on FOX is gonna be 🔥🔥🔥! pic.twitter.com/zfz0DSa314 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 11, 2020

Cesaro and Bryan have been feuding against each other for some time as the former WWE Champion and Drew Gulak have been at odds with the Artist's Collective comprising of the Swiss Cyborg, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. These two had a match a few weeks ago and Bryan was able to score the win.

Naomi was in the Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship but came up short. Brooke was originally part of the title match but was forced to sit out WrestleMania 36 as she fell sick.

It will be interesting to see who will score the big win next week and stake a claim for the briefcase!