WWE News - Money In The Bank will not take place as previously scheduled

The venue which was set to host the event confirmed the news tonight.

Might we see Money In The Bank emanate from the Performance Center?

The venue is issuing refunds

WWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view will not take place at the Royal Farms Arena on May 10th, as previously scheduled, the venue has confirmed.

The arena in Baltimore was set to host this year's Money In The Bank event, but have since confirmed that the event has been cancelled with refunds being made available at all points of purchase.

The event, of course, could still take place at WWE's training facility, the Performance Center, with no live audience - much like the recent WrestleMania event and the weeks of RAW, SmackDown and NXT which have led up to the event and subsequently followed.

Tonight's announcement, though, confirms that the event will not be hosted at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore next month.

The venue have confirmed that the event is cancelled and refunds are available from the point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/KmjKKJLhY9 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 9, 2020

The news comes just hours after the postponement of WWE's UK tour, which was originally set for May but has now been delayed until October , due to restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE have not released an official statement on the Money In The Bank event yet, but one will most likely be available shortly.

Meanwhile, Sportskeeda will keep you updated with all schedule changes as and when we get them.