WWE News: More matches added to Smackville event on WWE Network

All members of the New Day will be featured at the Smackville event on July 27th.

What's the story?

It was surprisingly announced yesterday by WWE that they would be having a special event on the WWE Network called "Smackville" that would air on Saturday, July 27th.

After announcing two matches yesterday and also a performance from Elias, the WWE announced two more contests today including matches for both Bayley and the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the New Day.

In case you didn't know . . .

WWE made the announcement yesterday afternoon about the Smackville event that will emanate from Nashville on July 27th. It will be one of the last stops on the Road to SummerSlam but could have implications for the event.

The heart of the matter

The first two matches that were announced along with the event itself were a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship between Champion Kofi Kingston against both Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe, and a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship between new Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor. Elias was also announced for a performance.

Today, WWE revealed two more matches for the show, with both carrying title implications for SummerSlam. The New Day would be defending their recently won belts against an unnamed team. Bayley is also slated to defend her SmackDown Women's title against both Alexa Bliss (with Nikki Cross) and Charlotte Flair.

Bliss and Flair are two of the biggest stars of the Women's division, so they might be getting a title shot here instead of SummerSlam, or WWE could set Bayley up for a multi-woman match at 'Slam if things go awry at Smackville.

Regarding the New Day's defense, any number of teams or new combinations could be used to challenge the six-time Champs. AOP hasn't been in a match since both members received a clean bill of health, but any other team could also contend.

What's next?

With the addition of two more matches today, we could see any number of matches or segments added over the weekend. However, if it is only a two hour show, this might be it; if it is a longer show, then we might have at least one or two more matches added.