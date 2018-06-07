WWE News: Muhammad Hassan reveals that he is open to WWE return

The controversial Superstar wrestled his second match after his return recently.

Hassan as an Arab American in WWE

We reported back in April that controversial ex-WWE star Muhammad Hassan, real name Marc Copani, was set to return to in-ring action after 13 years away from the industry.

He wrestled his second match last weekend, and in an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Hassan has revealed that he would like to make a return to the WWE, perhaps on a one-off basis.

Hassan made his WWE debut back in 2004 as an Arab American who hated America and its citizens. His promos were full of insults hurled at the crowd, berating them for their discriminating ways.

He was immediately given a huge push, getting into feuds with the likes of The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and others. However, a highly controversial angle with The Undertaker, coinciding with the London bombings of 2005, caused quite an uproar in mainstream media. This caused the company to immediately abandon the storyline and Hassan was released from the company.

Hassan now calls the whole unfortunate series of events 'heartbreaking' and revealed that he dealt with it by shutting wrestling out of his life and focusing on a new career as an educator. He now serves as an Assistant Principal at a school near Syracuse, New York.

“I had to put it behind me and I had to move forward. That was the only way I could survive — if I forgot about wrestling and I focused on a new career.”

“It might have taken 13 years to kind of get over it and get out and work again, but I miss working in the ring, I love being in the ring. The actual wrestling part, I really enjoy.”

Hassan went on to add that that he's open to the idea of a one-off return to the WWE, like a Royal Rumble return. He ruled out a full-time return though, as the 38-year-old does not want to be on the road 300+ days a year.

“It would be enjoyable to be back in the atmosphere again. It’s nothing I would want to do full-time, but I’m not going to lie — I miss it. I miss being around the boys. I miss being in the ring. I miss the athleticism of it — the art of wrestling.”

Hassan's WWE run will be the topic of discussion in Bruce Prichard's podcast Something to Wrestle With next month, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Hassan's next wrestling match has not yet been announced. A return to the WWE in the future, though not very probable, cannot be completely ruled out.

