WWE News: Musician wins 24/7 title featuring returning Superstars on SmackDown on FOX

R-Truth and Carmella have both held the 24/7 titles in WWE

Who won the 24/7 title on SmackDown?

The 24/7 title changed hands once again, this time backstage at SmackDown's debut on FOX. Former SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella, who was the holder of the 24/7 title after defeating R-Truth a few weeks ago on RAW, lost her title backstage on SmackDown's debut on FOX.

Backstage, we saw the Bella Twins return to WWE, and they met R-Truth, who was with musician Marshmello. Truth had a pertinent question about how "momma and poppa Marshmello make baby Marshmello" before Carmella interrupted them and informed Truth that WWE's Superstars had found her.

Heavy Machinery arrived at the scene as well, and Marshmello "stumbled" into Carmella, and got the pin, to win the 24/7 title. He becomes the first musician to win the 24/7 title (if you don't count Elias, that is).

Who is Marshmello?

Christopher Comstock, who goes by the name Marshmello, is a 27-year-old DJ and music producer who has gained popularity over the last few years and has had several of his songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

His signature look has him wearing a white bucket on his head.

i didn’t even get to celebrate 😕 https://t.co/hPUkD8zkON — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 5, 2019

Marshmello loses 24/7 title

Marshmello was set to leave the arena after winning the 24/7 title, but as he opened the door of his car, he was confronted with another person wearing a similar-looking white bucket on their head.

Then, another person with a bucket on their head arrived from behind Marshmello and rolled him up to get a cover and the three count. The two people happened to be R-Truth and Carmella, and Carmella won the 24/7 title once again, becoming the first woman to win the title twice.

