WWE News: Mustafa Ali comments on facing WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
249   //    13 Dec 2018, 22:42 IST

Ali was thrilled to have faced the champion
Ali was thrilled to have faced the champion

What's the story?

Mustafa Ali may be the 'Heart of 205 Live' but he had a chance to live his dream when he took on the WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan, on SmackDown Live. It was an entertaining match and according to many, a well deserved opportunity for the man.

Ali went on to Twitter and spoke up about facing the WWE Champion. Ali urged everyone to follow their dreams in his post.

In case you didn't know...

I've been privileged enough to interact with Ali during my time at Sportskeeda, and according to him, wrestling is an art that can eliminate borders. While he represented Pakistan in the Cruiserweight Classic, Ali has roots in India too.

According to Ali, 205 Live may have the best wrestling in the world. Ali has also expressed his desire to face others on RAW and SmackDown Live, in particular Rey Mysterio. Much like Mysterio, superstars like Daniel Bryan too have paved the way for high fliers like him.

The heart of the matter

Ali seems to have been thrilled with how his match against Daniel Bryan played out, and how far he has come as a WWE superstar. Not every 205 Live superstar gets a chance to mix it up with the main roster, much less the WWE Champion, and Ali asked others to dream on, just like he had.

It must be noted that he was not the only 205 Live superstar to face off against a main roster star, this week. Lio Rush took on Elias in a singles match and Drake Maverick was part of the Tag Team Title match with Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. Such crossover bouts are fun and one hopes that they continue.

What's next?

Let's hope that Mustafa Ali has a chance to become Cruiserweight Champion down the line. It will be a well deserved opportunity for the extremely talented man. Maybe Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander will get a chance to square off against main roster stars in the future as well.

Are you a Mustafa Ali fan and what did you think of his SmackDown Live appearance? Please let us know in the comments section below.


