WWE News: Mustafa Ali reveals why he did not come out to help Roman Reigns at TLC

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 09:21 IST SHARE

Mustafa Ali

Roman Reigns was attacked by Dolph Ziggler, The Revival and King Corbin's retinue during his match at WWE TLC. The former WWE Champion was defeated by King Corbin thanks to the interferences but what surprised all is that no one came out to help Reigns.

WWE Universe expected The Usos to make their return to help their cousin but they were not seen. Shorty G and Mustafa Ali were the next guesses but they too did not make their way out to help him.

A fan on Twitter asked Ali and others why they did not help reigns and the former 205 Live star simply replied that he was not at the pay-per-view. The PPV was taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota while Ali was in Chicago, over 400 miles away.

I’m in Chicago. My bad. https://t.co/5gwkMHQMey — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 16, 2019

The Usos are very likely to return on SmackDown soon and come to the aid of their cousin. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue has confirmed that they are expected back soon and that they are on a break because the former tag champions only have to work for a limited time.

Until they return, it looks like Corbin and co will continue their attack on Reigns and set up a six-man tag-team match for the Royal Rumble or a PPV after that.