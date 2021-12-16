"I'm a Paul Heyman guy" - WWE RAW star shares throwback photo with Roman Reigns' special counsel 

RAW Superstar MVP revealed that Paul Heyman was responsible for his return to WWE in a new social media post.

The former United States Champion made a surprise return to the company during last year's men's Royal Rumble match, where Brock Lesnar eliminated him. MVP then formed an alliance with Bobby Lashley, known as The Hurt Business.

The WWE veteran took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself with Heyman, which included the caption:

"My return to WWE was inspired by my son. But was facilitated by this man. I'm a Paul Heyman guy!" - wrote MVP

Paul Heyman responded to MVP by saying bringing him back to WWE was one of his best decisions

If it wasn't for Paul Heyman, the WWE Universe probably wouldn't be seeing MVP in WWE today. During the former's stint as Executive Director of Monday Night RAW, he made many decisions, and according to himself, bringing MVP back was the best one he made.

In response to MVP's post, Paul Heyman shared the following in an Instagram story:

"Of all the decisions made as Executive Director of WWE RAW, this ranks up there with the very best ones I made. Proud to call MVP a dear friend, respected co-worker, a fellow loving father and a co-conspirator! I am indeed humbled by this post."

Both Paul Heyman and MVP have been fantastic in their roles as managers. Heyman currently manages Universal Champion Roman Reigns while MVP manages 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley.

Since his pairing with MVP, Lashley has been on a completely different level. He captured his first WWE Championship earlier this year, successfully defending it at WrestleMania and at SummerSlam against Goldberg. He has another opportunity to reclaim the coveted title at WWE Day 1 when Lashley faces Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in a fatal four-way match.

