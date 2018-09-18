Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Mystery Guest Confirmed For SmackDown Live

Riju Dasgupta
News
2.00K   //    18 Sep 2018, 11:19 IST

Who could it be? Who could it be?
Who could it be? Who could it be?

What's the story?

The Miz and Maryse picked up a massive win over Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at Hell in a Cell, this past weekend. This week, The Miz will kick start SmackDown Live off with a special edition of his signature show called Miz TV.


WWE has also advertised a mystery guest for this segment. Feel free to speculate who it could be in the comments below.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has promised a very special episode of SmackDown Live. Not only will AJ Styles be in action for the first time in a while (on the show), we will also see Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Championship.

Moreover, brand new SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be felicitated this week too. The pieces are all in place. This week could be a very special show indeed.

The heart of the matter

The Miz may use the element of the special guest to extend his feud with Daniel Bryan as we head into Super Show-Down. I would not be surprised if it's some really embarrassing figure from Daniel Bryan's past, coming out to cut a promo.

At the same time, it could be the setup for a brand new feud for The Miz. I would personally prefer to see this happen, because it's more of a genuine surprise than a comedy character. The fact of the matter is that whoever it may turn out to be, The Miz always finds a way to make it work.

What's next?

After a hellacious 'Hell in a Cell' SmackDown Live will deal with the fallout from the highly acclaimed pay-per-view. Expect to see a really good show unfold on your TV screens. I daresay it may even be better than RAW.

Who do you think the mystery guest is? Let us know in the comments below.

Riju Dasgupta
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
