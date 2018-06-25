WWE News: Nakamura dumbfounded by a little kid's question (Video)

Nakamura did not see that question coming!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 25 Jun 2018, 17:23 IST 949 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nakamura did not know what to say to the young man!

What's the story?

Nakamura was part of a Question and Answer session with his fans at the ACE Comic-Con recently. Also on the panel were Becky Lynch and former WWE ring announcer, Lilian Garcia.

Based on his recent actions, a fan asked him what it's like to hit AJ Styles down south. Nakamura was initially stunned but recovered his composure soon after to answer as only he can.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Shinsuke Nakamura took on AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Following the match, he would turn heel by hitting a low blow on the WWE Champion.

Over the months that would follow, Nakamura assaulted Styles in the same manner on several occasions. Despite the fact that the two men put on some great matches, Nakamura was unable to overcome the WWE Champion. Their latest clash happened at Money in the Bank with 'The Phenomenal One standing tall.

The heart of the matter

The King of Strong Style did not know how to react when the young fan asked him about the experience of hitting Styles with low blows. Becky Lynch and Lilian Garcia burst out laughing almost immediately as Nakamura sat there, dumbfounded.

He asked the young man if he'd tried the same move on anyone at all. The fan replied by saying that he had indeed tried the move on his father. Nakamura then urged the fan to find out first-hand by trying the move on his father on the very same night.

What's next?

I predict yelps and scream in the young fan's household coming from his poor, unfortunate father. As for Nakamura, he has his sights on the US Championship. Jeff Hardy has brought back the face paint so this should be quite an interesting affair.

Do you want to see Nakamura as the US Champion next? Let us know in the comments below. You can also send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.