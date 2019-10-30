WWE News: Natalya and Lacey Evans comment on their upcoming match at Crown Jewel

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 322 // 30 Oct 2019, 19:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lacey Evans vs Natalya

Earlier today, WWE confirmed that Natalya will face Lacey Evans for the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view. This will be the first time when two female wrestlers get to perform in front of the Saudi Arabian crowd.

Natalya and Lacey Evans took to Twitter to comment on the incredible opportunity that has been presented to them. The Sassy Southern Belle commented that she is ready to make history and make her daughter proud.

I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do the things I've done with WWE. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I'm ready for this.

I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do the things I've done with @WWE. Tomorrow I get to show my little girl that hard work can bring you to history-making heights. I'm ready for this. ❤💪 #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/myQWjd9i5W — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) October 30, 2019

In response, Natalya not only expressed her gratitude to WWE but also challenged Lacey Evans to bring her best in their match.

The world will be watching. I am so incredibly proud to represent our women's division tomorrow night at WWE Crown Jewel. It's time to bring your best, Lacey.

The world will be watching. I am so incredibly proud to represent our women’s division tomorrow night at #WWECrownJewel. It’s time to bring your best, Lacey. pic.twitter.com/TeglMWzbZM — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 30, 2019

Natalya vs Lacey Evans

Over the past couple of months, Lacey Evans and Natalya have been embroiled in a feud that saw them facing each other at Hell in a Cell, and in a Last Woman Standing match, among others. Although they had recently teamed up against The Kabuki Warriors, this groundbreaking announcement from WWE proves that the rivalry is yet to conclude.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Tom Colohue was the first to report about Vince McMahon's determination towards officializing a women's match in Saudi Arabia. In case you were wondering why WWE decided to book this match for Crown Jewel, his latest article will help you out.

Advertisement

WWE Crown Jewel 2019

As per their 10-year deal with the Saudi Arabian government, WWE returns to the Middle East with their upcoming WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view. The event emanates from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31st, 2019.

Apart from Lacey Evans vs Natalya, Crown Jewel also features the WWE debut of Cain Velasquez against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and the mega-collision between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury.

While we wait for the event, check out the seven-time Emmy Award winner, Scott Stanford, discuss Crown Jewel with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Gary Cassidy.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!