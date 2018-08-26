WWE News: Natalya opens up for the first time following the death of her father

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart passed away earlier this month

What's the story?

WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart passed away almost two weeks ago but his daughter Natalya has since been able to return to WWE TV and open up about her struggles over the past few weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Natalya wasn't present on the Raw following her father's death but made her return at SummerSlam so that she could be part of the celebrations for Ronda Rousey's first Raw Women's Championship victory where she was seen wearing her father's iconic jacket.

It is unknown as to how Natalya will slot into future feuds with Rousey now that she's the Champion, but what is know is that the WWE Universe are completely behind the former Women's Champion following her recent bereavement.

The heart of the matter

Natalya was recently able to open up about her father's passing in an interview with WWE and the message that she wants to send out to the WWE Universe.

“Losing a parent, you know, it’s just... it’s tough. But for me I also know that you have to keep going. You have to, and I want to send that message to people too, that are going through a hard time, that, like, bad things happen and sad things happen but at the end of the day we have to keep going. We have to dust ourselves off and we have to get up and we have to keep going. There’s going to be times where I feel really sad and I’m going to break down and cry. There’s been a ton of those, I mean I feel like I’ve cried so much that I can’t even cry at all at this second. But there’s also going to be times where I just want to remember the happy times."

Natalya has been able to return to WWE TV much sooner than many fans anticipated and could now have a huge part in Evolution in a few months time.

"I’m not saying goodbye to my dad. Like, I made my mind up that there’s no... we’re not saying goodbye to my dad, because I can talk to him at any time that I want. I can reach out to him, I can talk to him at any time I want. Now I just feel like I have an extra angel in heaven, up there with my uncles, Davey and Owen, and my grandfather, Stu Hart. So many people that have left us before, now they’re going to look after me. And my dad is going to be having one hell of a party in heaven.”

What's next?

Evolution is mere months away and the women of WWE are gearing up for one of the biggest days in the history of female wrestling and Natalya will be a huge part of that.

