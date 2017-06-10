WWE News: Natalya talks about the women's revolution and Money In The Bank match

Natalya believes she is a favourite to win the Money in the Bank.

Natalya is a part of the first ever Women’s MITB match

WWE Superstar Natalya recently wrote an article for The Calgary Sun. In the article, Natalya talked about the women’s revolution, her Money In The Bank opponents as well as the match itself.

Natalya is a part of the first ever women’s Money In The Bank ladder match alongside Becky Lynch, Tamina, Charlotte Flair and Carmella. The match will be held on the SmackDown LIVE exclusive Pay-Per-View, also titled “Money In The Bank”.

Natalya is being seen as one of the favourites to win the match.

Natalya spoke about the women’s revolution in the WWE and spoke about how the revolution was the reason the first ever women’s Hell in a Cell match was put together. Natalya spoke about Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks making history. She further elaborated on the first-ever “Falls Count Anywhere Match” between herself and Nikki Bella.

Natalya went on to talk about her opponents and called them tough as well as talented. She would then proceed to talk about all her opponents separately and outlined their strengths and weaknesses.

Speaking about her “arch nemesis” Charlotte Flair, Natalya was quoted as saying:

“She’s strong and she possesses an iron will to succeed … which is maybe why we have butted heads so many times in the ring. Both of us being “generational kids” who have grown up around WWE our entire lives, we’ve always felt the need to prove ourselves and to escape the shadows cast by our legendary families. That’s what I love about wrestling Charlotte: her hunger. If there’s anyone who will rise to the occasion in this ladder match (besides me, of course) it’s Charlotte.”

Natalya predicted that she would become the winner of the MITB match and said that she was proud of each and every one of her fellow competitors for coming so far.

The first ever women’s Money In The Bank match featuring Natalya, Tamina, Charlotte Flair, Carmella and Becky Lynch will be held on June 18th, 2017 as part of the SmackDown-exclusive Money In The Bank Pay Per View.

The match will determine the #1 contender for the WWE SmackDown LIVE Women’s Championship, a title currently held by Naomi. Naomi will be defending the title on the same night against Lana.

It appears that Natalya’s time to shine is finally here. She is one of the top heels in the entire women’s division and with her in-ring skills it shouldn’t be difficult for her to come out as a credible champion.

Personally, I will be rooting for her to win the match, which is shaping up to be a landmark event in not just the women’s revolution, but in the entire history of the WWE itself. Can’t wait!

