WWE News: New champion crowned at NXT

The NXT Cruiserweight Championship changed hands at WWE NXT

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network promises to up the ante by giving us three mouth-watering matches. After weeks of getting attacked by Imperium, Kushida will finally get his hands on their leader Walter. Roderick Strong will square off against Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott.

Drew Gulak defended his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against a returning Lio Rush.

As of this writing, Lio Rush faced Drew Gulak in the opening segment of the show and defeated him to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Lio Rush's return to NXT

The Man of The Hour made his return to NXT on the September 18 episode when he faced Oney Lorcan and won after putting up an impressive performance and thereby became the number one contender for Gulak's Cruiserweight title.

In a back-and-forth match which saw both men giving their all, Rush eventually usurped The Philadelphia Stretcher by pinning him with a Frog Splash that would have even made Eddie Guerrero proud considering the fact that it would also have been his 52nd birthday.

After the match was over, the Black and Gold brand's General Manager William Regal came out to congratulate the brand new champion. At that moment it seemed like Gulak was being bitter when he took away the title from Rush.

It would seem otherwise as Gulak instead put the belt on Rush's shoulder and proceeded to congratulate him by shaking his hand.

What's next for Rush?

After spending much of last year in WWE RAW by being Bobby Lashley's hype man, Lio Rush went on a hiatus and it was rumored that he might want to part his ways with WWE.

However in June, he started posting vignettes on Twitter which teased a return. After months of speculation, Lio made his return to NXT on the September 18 episode.

It now remains to be seen if the ever-talented Man of the Hour can bring relevancy back to the Cruiserweight division in NXT and deliver memorable matches on a weekly basis.