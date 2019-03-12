WWE News: New Champion crowned on Monday Night Raw

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.84K // 12 Mar 2019, 06:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A surprising title change

What's the story?

Finn Balor defended his Intercontinental Championship tonight against the Almighty Bobby Lashley. Though it looked like he had it wrapped up, a distraction ultimately cost Balor his championship.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor captured the Intercontinental Championship in a 2-on-1 handicap match at the Elimination Chamber event. Since then, Balor has had Lashley's number and has made Lio Rush's life miserable.

Thanks to Balor, Lashley began harassing the Man of the Hour, abusing him both physically and verbally. Tonight, Lashley faced Balor, hoping to win back the Intercontinental Championship. However, his manager was noticeably absent. With seemingly no distractions to deal with, it looked like Lashley was going to have to best Balor without any shenanigans from the 24-year-old piece of gold.

The heart of the mater

Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley put on a brutal back and forth contest. Lashley seemed to be able to power through any offense the champion threw at him. However, he eventually found himself on his back near the turnbuckle, with Balor ascending to the top. It looked like it was the end for him until the bell began ringing.

Lio Rush caused a serious distraction for Balor, and though he managed to stun Lashley and Rush, he ultimately fell to the Almighty One after being caught out of the air with a spear. Afterward, Lashley and Rush reunited, seemingly rekindling their partnership as the Dominator again held championship gold in the WWE.

What's next?

It's hard to believe that this is it for these three men. With WrestleMania just around the corner, that Intercontinental Championship is sure to be on the line. Will it be a one-on-one matchup between Lashley and Balor, or will Lio Rush make his way into the mix?

Advertisement