WWE News: New Champions crowned at the Hell In A Cell PPV

WWE Hell In A Cell

The 2019 WWE Hell In A Cell came to us live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California and with only a few matches announced for the event, the WWE Universe was speculating as to what matches they would get to witness apart from the two much-anticipated Hell In A Cell matches featuring WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins against The Fiend, Bray Wyatt and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Sasha Banks.

A few impromptu matches were announced on WWE Now, where we came to know that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross would defend their titles against Kairi Sane and Asuka - The Kabuki Warriors. After an intense battle, Kairi Sane and Asuka came out as the victors to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The outcome of the match

After it was announced on WWE Now that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross would defend their tag-team titles against Kairi Sane and Asuka, the now-former champions voiced their displeasure over the decision in the Kickoff show.

The Goddess of WWE asked the panel of Booker T, Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, and Sam Roberts as to why the Kabuki Warriors should be handed a title opportunity when they haven't even been able to defeat Bliss and Cross on previous occasions. Bliss was annoyed that they were given the opportunity on the sole basis of them defeating Team Fire and Desire - Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose on a previous episode of WWE SmackDown.

Throughout the match, both Kairi and Asuka showed a change in persona as they resorted to heelish tactics which such as poking their opponents in the eyes and taking cheap shots.

The commentators pointed out as to how Asuka was being aggressive in the match as she used to do during her dominant and lengthy run as the WWE NXT Women's Champion at WWE NXT.

The match came to an unprecedented finish when Asuka used the Green Mist on Nikki Cross and knocked her out with a Spin Kick. Asuka then pinned Cross to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion along with Kairi Sane.

