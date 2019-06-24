×
WWE News: New Cruiserweight champion crowned at Stomping Grounds 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
301   //    24 Jun 2019, 05:21 IST

Nese's reign came to an end tonight
Nese's reign came to an end tonight

What's the story?

The first-ever Stomping Grounds PPV began on a high note, as we saw an exciting triple threat match for the Cruiserweight title, where Tony Nese, the champion, defended his title against Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak.

And at the end of the match, we had a new Cruiserweight Champion, as Drew Gulak won the title for the first time.

In case you didn't know...

Tony Nese won the Cruiserweight title from Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania 35, winning the title for the first time since he joined WWE.

Nese held the title for 77 days before he lost it at the Stomping Grounds PPV. The two competitors for his title at Stomping Grounds, Tozawa and Gulak, were added to the Cruiserweight title match at Stomping Grounds after the fatal four-way match to determine the No.1 contender for the title ended in a double pin in the favour of Tozawa and Gulak.

The two were up against two other supremely talented Cruiserweight Superstars in Humberto Carrillo and Oney Lorcan.

Following the double pin win, both Tozawa and Gulak were to face Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, at Stomping Grounds.

The heart of the matter

The triple threat match for the Cruiserweight title was exciting with great high-flying action and strength shown by all three Superstars, as is expected from any Cruiserweight match.

The ending of the match saw Tozawa landing a drop kick on Nese who was on the apron, which resulted in the champion being thrown to the outside.

Gulak took advantage of the situation and after evading a kick from Tozawa, landed the Torture Rack Neckbreaker and got the three count, winning the Cruiserweight title for the first time in WWE.

What's next?

What do you think of Gulak winning the Cruiserweight title and who should face him next?

Follow the live coverage of WWE Stomping Grounds here.

Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds Tony Nese Drew Gulak WWE Cruiserweight Championship
