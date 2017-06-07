WWE News: New entrance graphics for Jinder Mahal

WWE introduces new graphics for 'The Modern Day Maharajah' Jinder Mahal on the latest episode of SmackDown Live.

The Maharajah gets new entrance graphics.

What’s the story?

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has reportedly gotten a makeover, albeit in his entrance graphics. Fans can catch a glimpse of the new entrance presentation in the clip posted below-

The WWE introduced new graphics for Mahal’s entrance on the latest episode of SmackDown Live before his match against Mojo Rawley.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder Mahal sent shockwaves across the professional wrestling world by defeating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash last month.

The WWE, on its part, has amped up their promotion of the Indo-Canadian champion. They apparently seem him as the key to penetrating the Indian market.

The heart of the matter

As a result of the WWE’s recent global expansion plans, the organisation has been going all out in their promotion of the WWE Champion who was born in Canada but is billed from Punjab, India.

The new graphics that were introduced for Jinder Mahal’s entrance on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live seem to be yet another step in the same direction by WWE.

The Singh Brothers, Samir and Sunil, made their way down the ramp, before introducing The Modern Day Maharajah, Jinder Mahal, for his matchup against Mojo Rawley- a match that Mahal would prevail in, following which he’d cut a promo promoting his title defense against Randy Orton at Money In The Bank later this month.

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the upcoming SmackDown brand-exclusive Money In The Bank PPV at the Scottrade Center in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri on June 18th.

Author’s take

The WWE sure does seem keen on pushing Mahal in hopes of capturing the coveted Indian pro-wrestling market.

In my opinion, the promotion is spot-on as regards their booking of Mahal, following his shock victory at Backlash, and Money In The Bank will answer a lot of burning questions as to how the WWE sees Mahal’s reign as the company’s top champion thus far.

