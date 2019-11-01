WWE News: New footage released of Bray Wyatt being electrocuted during Crown Jewel [VIDEO]

This shocked the WWE Universe!

Tonight, at WWE Crown Jewel, Bray Wyatt shocked the world by winning the WWE Universal Championship after being electrocuted and caught on fire in an incredible Falls Count Anywhere match against Seth Rollins.

The Fiend and The Beast Slayer would battle all over the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which had earlier played host to the first ever Women's Match in Saudi Arabia, and both Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury make their in-ring WWE debuts.

A fitting conclusion on Halloween night would see the masked Fiend emerge from the depths of hell, masquerading as a pyro-filled production pit, and win the title even after being electrocuted several times to end his hellacious encounter with Seth Rollins - but one image the WWE Universe will not be able to get out of their heads was Wyatt falling from the stage following a Superkick from Seth Rollins, with pyro exploding out of the area The Fiend fell into.

WWE have now released new footage that shows a much closer look at exactly what happened when Wyatt fell, followed by a close-up of The Fiend cackling after winning the Universal Championship! You can see the footage below.

What's next?

Bray Wyatt is currently still a SmackDown Superstar, despite holding a "RAW Championship" but he will have the best possible platform to address The Fiend's WWE Universal Championship win tomorrow on SmackDown when the Firefly Fun House host is a guest on Miz TV.

Will we see The Fiend? Will Bray Wyatt show up with the WWE Universal Championship? Only time will tell!

Did you enjoy Crown Jewel? Are you happy The Fiend won the Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts.

