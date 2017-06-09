WWE News: New Intercontinental Championship contender teased on Twitter

Who else wants to take away the Intercontinental Championship from The A-lister?

Who will be the one to take the Intercontinental Championship away from The Miz?

What’s the Story?

Dean Ambrose will more than likely get his rematch for the Intercontinental Championship, but now a new opponent may be thrown into the mix. The WWE are now teasing the possibility of Sheamus vying for The Miz’s Intercontinental Championship.

In case you didn’t know....

Ambrose and The Miz began feuding for the championship earlier this year when both wrestlers were SmackDown Live Superstars. Ambrose won the title on SmackDown and would hold the belt for over 150 days before losing the championship to The Miz at Extreme Rules.

The Heart of the Matter

Sheamus went on twitter earlier this morning and shared his collection of the all the championships he’s won since the WWE. He claimed that all he needed to do was win one more championship to become a Grand Slam winner; a wrestler who’s held every active championship.

Only one WWE title missing for the #GrandSlam goal I set myself many years ago... it will be mine, oh yes, it will be mine. pic.twitter.com/pSQ0AhphvS — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 8, 2017

In response to Sheamus’s claim that he would win the Intercontinental Championship, The Miz responded and informed him that he wouldn’t be winning the championship any time soon. Seemingly up for the challenge of taking the title away from The A-lister, Sheamus responded to Sheamus and asked whether or not the current champion was willing to bet on it.

What’s next?

The Celtic Warrior’s desire to win the Intercontinental Championship will more than likely occur once Sheamus is no longer the Raw Tag Team Champion. However, several wrestlers have held both midcard and tag team championship before, so this could potentially play out on WWE television.

If The Miz and Sheamus do fight over the Intercontinental Championship, it will probably be after The Miz settles his issues with The Lunatic Fringe.

Author’s take

The Intercontinental Championship scene is doing well with The Miz and Ambrose at the forefront, but if the WWE decides to mix in more wrestlers like Sheamus, Cesaro, Bray Wyatt, or Goldust, then the championship scene could become an even bigger highlight of Monday Night Raw.