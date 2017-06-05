WWE Extreme Rules 2017: New match added to the Kickoff show

The match was announced by the WWE on its official website

by Prityush Haldar News 05 Jun 2017, 00:06 IST

Apollo Crews and Kalisto will square off in a singles encounter



A new match has been added to the Kickoff show for this Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD. Before the most extreme night of the WWE kicks off, Apollo Crews will face Kalisto in a singles encounter.

Crews battled Kalisto a couple of weeks ago, but he was bested by the King of Flight. Titus O'Neil took matters into his own hands the week after that and pinned Kalisto with a hand full of tights. Titus told his protege to be ready to do whatever was necessary to pick up the win.

Apollo Crews will have a chip on his shoulder as he looks to represent the Titus Brand in one-on-one action against Kalisto. Apart from winning the match, proving himself worthy of his mentor will be another factor in Apollo's head. It will be interesting to see if Crews can impress his mentor by defeating Kalisto. The match will be streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

